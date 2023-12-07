The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the ten latest updates.

1. As reported by ANI, educational institutions in six taluks, namely Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram, will be closed. In the Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks of Kancheepuram, schools and colleges will also remain shut on Thursday. Despite the announced closures in certain areas, schools and colleges in Walajabad and Utiramerur will operate as usual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Chennai, Southern Railways decided to cancel a total of 15 trains on Thursday. Among the affected services scheduled for December 7, Thursday, were the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special, as announced by the railway authorities.

3. The cancelled trains include- Dr MGR Central - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Adaman Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special, the officials stated through a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of cancelled trains.

List of trains cancelled. (Photo: ANI/X)

4. The authorities further informed that the suburban trains in Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chintadripet -Velachery (MRTS) sections would run as per their scheduled timings.

5. Additionally, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday to evaluate the current flood situation following Cyclone Michaung. During his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Tamil Nadu, Singh will be joined by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister, and the chief secretary. Additionally, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, is set to accompany the Defence Minister during the same aerial survey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, Chennai faced challenges, and relief operations by the Indian Air Force persisted until Wednesday evening. Throughout these operations, the Indian Air Force delivered a cumulative total of 2,300 kg of relief material to the areas affected by flooding.

7. Collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government, the Indian Air Force conducted relief operations in coordination with multiple state agencies. During the early hours of Wednesday, four Chetak helicopters were deployed to carry out air drops in South Chennai, spanning from Medavakkam to Puzhudivakkam metro station, covering a total of 8 locations. Additionally, relief drops were made in North Chennai from Manali Petro Chemicals through the inner ring road, delivering Manali fertilizers to Nappalayam at 8 different locations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Earlier, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin surveyed the regions impacted by Cyclone Michaung. During the assessment, he distributed essential items, including milk, to the individuals affected by the floods in Chennai.

9. “The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon," CM Stalin wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prakasam : Uprooted trees following the landfall of Cyclone Michaung, in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

10. Despite the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' making landfall on the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast, the extensive rainfall resulting from its impact led to significant harm to standing crops in southern Odisha. Consequently, the state government has requested damage assessment reports from district collectors to evaluate the extent of the impact on agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.