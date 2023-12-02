Cyclone Michaung News Update: A month after cyclone Hamoon, another depression is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by Sunday.

Due to the cyclonic activity in the region, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are expected to witness severe rainfall for the next two days. On Saturday, heavy rain lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings in coastal districts of the state. Here are top updates on the cyclonic storm Michaung brewing over the Bay of Bengal. Top 5 updates on Cyclone Michaung -The depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm by December 3, said IMD on Saturday. -"It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," an IMD release said. -While explaining the track of Cyclone Michaung, S Balachandran, Deputy-Director General of Meteorology, said that the depression is over the South West Bay of Bengal. The depression will evolve into a cyclonic storm while continuously moving north westward in the next 24 hours. It will reach the west central bay of south Andhra and north Tamil Nadu coast by 4 December. After that, it will move parallel to the coast of northward direction.

-The cyclonic activity in the sea will also lead to winds blowing at a speed of 45 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Afterward, the harsh wind situation is likely to decrease.

-Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvallur, Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram, and others are witnessing severe rainfall since morning on Saturday. Several places received moderate to heavy rainfall for more than half an hour today morning, as per the Chennai Meteorological Department.

-Areas like Chengalpattu district including Maduranthakam, Seyyur, Thirukalukundram, Thiruporur, and Kelambakkam witnessed moderate rainfall on Saturday morning.

-In the wake of bad weather due to cyclone Michaung, the government has declared a holiday for all colleges in the UT, Karaikal, and Yanam regions on December 4.

-IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea because of harsh sea conditions. Due to the warning, more than 5,000 fishermen didn't go fishing and around 1,000 boats were docked at Pulicat Lake in Tiruvallur, reported ANI citing officials.

-In its latest bulletin, IMD has warned fishermen to not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal on 2nd December, southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts from 2nd to 4th December.

-Fishermen have been also asked to avoid entering the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Andhra Pradesh Coast from the 2nd December morning to 5th December, along and off the South Odisha coast from the 4th December evening till 5th December.

