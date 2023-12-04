Cyclone Michaung Tracker: Holiday in Tamil Nadu, schools shut, IMD's heavy rainfall warning. 10 latest updates
Cyclone Michaung Updates: In the wake of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday in several places for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry The warning was issued for Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.