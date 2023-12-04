Cyclone Michaung Updates: In the wake of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday in several places for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry The warning was issued for Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyclone Michaung latest updates: Ten things to know 1)Cyclone 'Michaung': NDRF on alert Cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 teams for rescue and relief operations, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) informed on Sunday.

2)Educational institutions to be closed in AP's NTR district for two days The district collector announced holidays for all educational institutions in the NTR district on December 4 and 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Holiday in Tamil Nadu As the state braces for the cyclone, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Monday.

4) 'Work from home' option The government urged private companies to encourage the 'work from home' option for their employees in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

5) IMD's heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today During the cyclone period, parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Odisha are likely to experience rainfall, though with varying intensity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) When will Cyclone Michaung make a landfall? Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh with winds that could pack speeds of up to 100 kmph on Tuesday forenoon.

7) Cyclone Michaung: IMD issues alert The IMD issued Yellow Warning (be updated) as heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam on December 4. Similarly, it said that light to moderate rain and thundershowers may also occur at many places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjam, Puri, at a few places in Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and at one or two places in remaining parts of the state.

For December 5, the IMD issued Orange warning (be prepared) and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) may occur at one or two places in the five districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also issued a Yellow Warning (be updated) and forecast heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is also likely at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Puri.

8) Cyclone Michaung: Trains cancelled The railways have cancelled a total of 118 trains. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 60 trains and set up a round-the-clock helpline for providing information and assistance to passengers.

According to officials, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and tracks if affected by the cyclone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) PM Modi in constant touch with state CMs of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was in constant touch with the states' governments on the eastern coast bracing for Cyclone Michaung to coordinate relief and rescue efforts.

10) People living in low-lying areas have been asked to reach the cyclone shelters in advance The government said that the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner and district collectors have been advised to house people living in vulnerable areas in cyclone shelters. People living in low-lying areas have been asked to reach the cyclone shelters in advance. The public has been cautioned against going near waterbodies and taking selfies or parking vehicles under trees.

-With agency inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.