Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: In response to severe flooding in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday.
Additionally, educational institutions in six specific taluks—Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram—will remain closed on the same day.
Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone ‘Michaung’.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Stalin assessed the areas impacted by Cyclone Michaung and provided essential items, including food and milk, to residents affected by the rainfall in Chennai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of individuals who lost their lives to Cyclone Michaung.
Check all the LIVE updates on Cyclone Michaung here.
Two days after facing the fury of Cyclone Michaung, many parts of Chennai continued to reel under severe flooding, water-logging, and power outages. To assess the flood situation in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Despite weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area, Cyclone Michaung is expected to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and North Andhra Pradesh for the next 10-12 hours, according to IMD.
South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will not receive any more rain due to the cyclone. However, several districts continue to grapple with its aftermath. Here are the top updates on the Michaung cyclone. Read the story here.
The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung.
Here are the latest updates.
As reported by ANI, educational institutions in six taluks, namely Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram, will be closed. In the Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks of Kancheepuram, schools and colleges will also remain shut on Thursday. Despite the announced closures in certain areas, schools and colleges in Walajabad and Utiramerur will operate as usual.
Additionally, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday to evaluate the current flood situation following Cyclone Michaung. During his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Tamil Nadu, Singh will be joined by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister, and the chief secretary.
Additionally, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, is set to accompany the Defence Minister during the same aerial survey. Read the complete story here.
The continuous rainfall caused by Cyclone Michong has led to the uprooting of numerous banana fields in Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh.
Also, Cyclone Michong's effects have resulted in the flooding of rice fields and extensive waterlogging on roads across the region.
Visuals of inundated roads in Pulianthope, Chennai where power cut has continued for a third consecutive day today.
Tamil Nadu CM distributes food and relief materials to people affected by the cyclone.
“As the rain stops multiple families stranded in Flood Water specially elderlies, pregnant ladies,infants and their parents #Soldiers continue to provide basic amenities water,food into the deepest corners day or night," tweeted the Southern Command.
As Chennai grappled with the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Air Force continued relief operations in the city until sunset on Wednesday.
During the operations, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas.
The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state.
In the early hours of Wednesday, four Chetak helicopters of the IAF carried out air drops in South Chennai from Medavakkam to Puzhudivakkam metro station, covering 8 locations, and in North Chennai from Manali Petro Chemicals through the inner ring road. They dropped Manali fertilisers to Nappalayam at 8 locations. (ANI)
As many as 15 trains were cancelled by Southern Railways on Thursday amid heavy rainfall and water logging in Chennai, officials informed.
The railway authorities announced the cancellation of several train services scheduled for December 7, Thursday, including the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special.
Passengers were advised to take note of the affected trains and plan their journeys accordingly.
The cancelled trains include Dr MGR Central - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Adaman Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special, the officials stated through a release.
The authorities further informed that the suburban trains in Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chintadripet -Velachery (MRTS) sections would run as per their scheduled timings. (ANI)
