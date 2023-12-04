Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: As Cyclone Michaung approaches towards the North Tamil Nadu coast, several areas of Chennai are left inundated due to heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours.
As per Balachandran, Chennai Regional Metrology Director, Cyclone Michaung, currently 100 km from Chennai, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by noon today. It will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh, crossing Nellore-Machilipatnam tomorrow at 4 noon. Heavy rainfall and strong winds will continue in Chennai and surrounding districts.
Cyclone Michaung live: NDRF personnel rescue people from waterlogged areas in Tiruvallur district
Cyclone Michaung live: The NDRF personnel rescued people from waterlogged areas in Tiruvallur district amid heavy rainfall in the region. Earlier, the NDRF rescued around 15 people from the Tambaram area due to severe waterlogging as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Chennai district. The people were rescued amid waterlogging and power outages near Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur neighbourhoods in the Tambaram area.
Cyclone Michaung live: Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway in Chennai's Alandur closed.
Amid severe water logging due to heavy rainfall in Chennai city, Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway in Alandur has been closed
Cyclone Michaung live: IMD rain updates as Cyclone Michaung approaches
North Coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely on 3rd & 4th and isolated heavy rainfall on 5th December and decrease thereafter.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 3rd and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 4th & 5th December. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 6th December.
Rayalaseema: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to extremely heavy falls is very likely on 3rd & 4th and isolated heavy rainfall on 5th December and decrease thereafter.
Telangana: Light to moderate rainfall at few places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 4th & 5th with isolated very heavy rainfall over the same region on 5th December.
Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Coastal and adjoining south Interior Odisha during 4th & 6th with isolated very heavy rainfall over the same region on 5th December.
Cyclone Michaung live: Several trains delayed, cancelled due to heavy rains
Cyclone Michaung live: Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.
"In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.
The trains suspended are "12007 Mysuru Shatabti Express, 12675 Coimbatore Kovai Express, 12243 Coimbatore Shatabti Express, 22625 KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express, 12639 KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express and 16057 Tirupati Sapthagiri Express."
Cyclone Michaung live: NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in the city in view of the upcoming cyclone
Cyclone Michaung live: The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the city in view of the upcoming cyclone. Frequent Power cuts and waterlogging in the low lying areas of the city caused disruption to the normal life. Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway in Alandur has also been closed due to heavy waterlogging in the region. It has been raining heavily since early morning today with cyclonic winds, due to which the lakes and ponds in Chengalpattu district have filled up and the bus roads in all areas have been flooded.
Due to flooding in Kilyar Bridge near Madhuranthakam, transport to ten villages has been affected. Mahabalipuram-Chengalpattu road is completely flooded and traffic has been cut off. Due to the heavy rains and strong winds in Mahabalipuram area, power poles have fallen and electricity has been cut off at various places.
Cyclone Michaung live: Watch | Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Chennai's Vadapalani and Arumbakkam areas
Cyclone Michaung live: As Cyclone Michaung approaches towards the North Tamil Nadu coast, several areas of Chennai were left inundated due to heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging. The rainwater accumulated to the extent that the vehicles were completely submerged in water. Heavy spell of rain throughout the night has caused waterlogging in the state due to which traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city.
Cyclone Michaung live: 11 express trains cancelled as water level breaches danger mark in Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi section
Cyclone Michaung live: 11 express trains have been cancelled after the water level breached the danger mark in the Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi section. Amidst heavy rainfall and waterlogging, train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have been temporarily halted for 8 hours. Only Passenger Specials will be operated in these sections until further advice, as reported by ANI.
Cyclone Michaung live: Two killed, 1 injured after newly constructed wall collapsed in Chennai's Kanathur area
Two people died and one was critically injured at Chennai East Coastal Road on Monday morning amid the incessant rainfall that lashed several parts of Chennai with very strong wind, police said.
According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Shek Afraj and MD Tofik from Jharkhand. The police said that amid heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, a newly constructed wall collapsed in the Kanathur area, East Coastal Road, Chennai, this morning.
"Two died and one was critically injured in the incident," they added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Cyclone Michaung live: Section 144 imposed on coastal areas of Puducherry as cyclone 'Michaung' approaches
Cyclone Michaung live: In view of the upcoming cyclone 'Michaung', expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, the Puducherry district administration imposed Section 144 of the IPC on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Pudhucherry.
In order to prevent any loss of life or property, the district administration restricted the movement of all persons on the coastal areas near the sea-shore has been prohibited from 7 p.m. on December 3 until 6 p.m. on December 5.
A circular issued by the District Magistrate of Puducherry stated, "The movements of all persons on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Puducherry, shall be prohibited from 19:00 hours on 3/12/2023 to 6:00 hours on 5/12/2023"
"Any person violating this order shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine or both", the official notice stated.
