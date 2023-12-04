LIVE UPDATES

Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: Heavy downpour in Chennai causes disruption to normal life

5 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: Cyclone Michaung, currently 100 km from Chennai, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by noon today and will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh, crossing Nellore-Machilipatnam tomorrow at 4 noon.