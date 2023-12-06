Auto giants Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and luxury car maker Audi have extended support to customers in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh affected by floods and cyclones, on December 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a statement, Maruti Suzuki India has collaborated with its dealer partners and made several arrangements at its workshops.

The company proactively sent out 7 lakh SMS alerts to its customers as soon as news about the cyclone 'Michaung' was reported. In a statement, it said that even before the cyclone hits, customers could take precautionary measures to protect their cars from potential damage.

It mobilized 46 tow trucks from neighbouring cities and activated 34 roadside assistance vehicles for quick response, augmented spare parts inventory to ensure ready availability, and collaborated with insurance firms to expedite claim processing.

For its customers in the affected areas, Mahindra & Mahindra has provided complimentary roadside assistance, free inspections and damage assessments, and financial relief through special discounts.

In response to the ongoing flooding in Chennai caused by Cyclone Michaung, Audi has announced free 24-hour roadside assistance.

"In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the city of Chennai, we are making every possible effort to assist our customers in the city," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Cyclone Michaung has weakened into a depression over northeast Telangana, the India Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday.

"Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG", pronounced as MIGJAUM) weakened into a Depression over Northeast Telangana," IMD wrote on X.

Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ has turned into a severe Cyclonic storm, the India India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung caused severe waterlogging in several areas across Chennai on Monday. Several low-lying areas, including hospitals and many residential parts, witnessed inundation even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water.

(With Inputs from PTI)

