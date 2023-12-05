Cyclone Michaung and the rain-related activities took lives of at least 17 people in the southern part of India. Incessant heavy rainfall has caused flood-liker situations in several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially capital city Chennai. The situation has stranded many, causing mobile connection, and internet outage, flooded homes.

The MK Stalin-led government and disaster management team has set up shelters to house displaced families.

Amid all these, actor Vishnu Vishal, who had actively posted on microblogging site X, that his house was getting flooded, shared an update that he, along with his wife, ace badminton player Jwala Gutta had been rescued by disaster management team.

Notably, the images shared by Vishnu Vishal also featured Aamir Khan, sitting on the inflatable boat, being rescued, after being stranded for hours.

“Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly", actor Vishnu Vishal wrote on X.

