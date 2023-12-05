Cyclone Michaung and the rain-related activities took lives of at least 17 people in the southern part of India. Incessant heavy rainfall has caused flood-liker situations in several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially capital city Chennai. The situation has stranded many, causing mobile connection, and internet outage, flooded homes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MK Stalin-led government and disaster management team has set up shelters to house displaced families.

Amid all these, actor Vishnu Vishal, who had actively posted on microblogging site X, that his house was getting flooded, shared an update that he, along with his wife, ace badminton player Jwala Gutta had been rescued by disaster management team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the images shared by Vishnu Vishal also featured Aamir Khan, sitting on the inflatable boat, being rescued, after being stranded for hours.

“Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly", actor Vishnu Vishal wrote on X.

See the tweet here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishnu Vishal has earlier posted images of a flooded area and informed, “ater is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal.Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help❤️. I can feel for people all over chennai"

Minister of Industries of the state, Dr TRB Rajaa, took to X and praised actor Aamir Khan for being patient during the rescue operations. He wrote, "Thanks for the appreciation @TheVishnuVishal and please do thank the gentleman next to you for being such a class human being ! Astounding that he didn't try to pull any strings to be rescued ! Awesome to see him being so grounded and WAITING HIS TURN to be rescued just like any of our fellow citizens. Lessons for those who try to pull strings and drop names !"

He added, “Hats off to people like Thiru Khan for being sensitive to the scale of the issue at hand and patiently await their turn We will continue to stick to our Rescue Schedule." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aamir Khan had decided to shift his base to Chennai in October to be close with his mother Zeenat Hussain. The actor's mother was under the care of a private medical facility in Chennai.

Public life was severely affected in the capital city of Tamil Nadu as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, area near Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.