Cyclone Michaung News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates the landfall of the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' on Tuesday. On Monday, numerous districts in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will experience substantial rainfall. Meanwhile, IMD further forecasted rainfall in neighbouring states. Also Read: Cyclone Michaung LIVE Tamil Nadu Eight deaths were reported in Chennai Police limit on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Chennai Meteorological Centre has predicted that on Tuesday morning, ten districts in Tamil Nadu will experience moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning. “Light thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. It is also very likely over isolated places in Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu," the Regional Centre stated in a release. Also Read: Cyclone Michaung to make landfall on December 5: Top 10 updates you should know Furthermore, in a post on X, IMD wrote, “Severe Cyclonic Storm Michuang over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0230 hours IST of 5 Dec 2023, about 20 km north-northeast of Nellore, 170 km north of Chennai, 150 km south of Bapatla and 210 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam." View Full Image Source: IMD/X “As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie over land. Likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm," IMD tweeted. Andhra Pradesh A warning has been issued for districts in Andhra Pradesh, encompassing Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada -- while the chief minister set several relief efforts in motion. "Special officers have been appointed for all cyclone-affected districts, besides releasing ₹2 crore each for rescue and relief works. The special officers will work in close coordination with the collectors and, if more funds are needed, the government will comply with the request," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a release. Also Read: Cyclone Michaung news: Foxconn halts iPhone production near Chennai as heavy rains pound Tamil Nadu According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near Bapatla around noon on Tuesday, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

“Gales are also expected to gust with speeds reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour during Tuesday forenoon. The weather system is expected to persist till Thursday and thereafter become a deep depression and subside," the statement said.

Also Read: Cyclone Michaung news: Heavy rains pound southern India, paralyses Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh | Video

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said, “Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to get exceptionally heavy rainfall over 4th and 5th December! Stay safe and take all necessary precautions."

During a review meeting at his office, Reddy instructed officials to consider the storm a significant challenge, emphasizing the need to prevent potential loss of life and property due to anticipated gale-force winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

Jharkhand

Certain areas of Jharkhand are expected to encounter light to moderate rainfall until December 7 due to the influence of Cyclone ‘Michaung,’ PTI reported. The Meteorological Centre in Ranchi has forecasted light rain in specific pockets on Tuesday, followed by light to moderate showers on December 6 and 7.

Also Read: Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport closes operations till 9:00 AM on Tuesday amid intense rain, airlines issue advisory

"Partial impact of the cyclone would be witnessed in Jharkhand. There will be cloudy weather with light rainfall in southern and central parts of the state on December 5, while light to moderate rainfall may be experienced in many areas on December 6 and 7," Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.

Odisha

Office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Gajapati said, “In view of possible heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal, all the primary, upper primary, high school and anganwadi centre shall remain closed on 6th December 2023."

View Full Image Image (ANI/X)

The state government of Odisha has dispatched rescue teams to the southern districts as a precautionary measure. Although there isn't an expectation of a substantial impact on Odisha, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the IMD, mentioned that the state could witness light to moderate rainfall on Monday night.

The precipitation is anticipated to intensify, resulting in heavy rain on Tuesday.

“Keeping in view of the prediction of heavy rainfall in the five southern districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam, the state government has deployed five teams of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and eight teams of fire service for immediate rescue operations," Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu said.

Also Read: Cyclone Michaung latest updates: Section 144 in Puducherry, heavy rain warning in TN; here's what we know so far

IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in specific locations. This alert applies to one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Rayagada districts on December 6.

Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the deep sea along and off the Odisha coast from December 4 to 6. Meanwhile, by the guidance provided by the state government, farmers have initiated the harvesting of their matured crops, according to an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.