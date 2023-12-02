Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Cyclone Michaung: Puducherry declares holiday for colleges on December 4

Cyclone Michaung: Puducherry declares holiday for colleges on December 4

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes ( with inputs from Agencies )

Cyclone Michaung: Puducherry declares holiday for colleges on December 4

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on December 4 (Representative Image)

The government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all colleges in the Union Territory on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung.

“Due to expected 'Cyclone 'Michaung', a holiday is declared on 04.12.2023 (Monday) for all colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions," it said in a statement.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Elections News,Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.