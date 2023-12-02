Cyclone Michaung: Puducherry declares holiday for colleges on December 4

The government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all colleges in the Union Territory on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Due to expected 'Cyclone 'Michaung', a holiday is declared on 04.12.2023 (Monday) for all colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions," it said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

