Cyclone Michaung to make landfall on December 5: Top 10 updates you should know
IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Michaung, with moderate rainfall predicted in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.
IMD informed on Sunday that the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has finally intensified into the Cyclonic Storm Michaung. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5 while prompting rainfall in various parts of the country.
