The cyclonic storm named "Midhili" is presently situated over the Northeast Bay of Bengal, near the coast of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, following substantial rainfall on Friday, government authorities in several northeastern states issued alerts as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal escalated into a cyclonic storm. The initial day of Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival faced disruptions due to adverse weather conditions, impacting festivities. Also, regions like Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam experienced diverse levels of rainfall, ANI reported. As reported by ANI, it is expected to follow a north-northeastward trajectory and make landfall near Khepupara, Bangladesh, with winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kilometres per hour (kmph) and gusting up to 80 kmph on the evening and night of November 17, 2023. "Deep Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Midhili") over Tripura & adjoining Bangladesh weakened into a Depression and about 50 km east-southeast of Agartala and 160 km southwest of Silchar. To weaken into a WML over south Assam & adjoining Mizoram-Tripura during next 06 hours" posted India Meteorological Department on X.

"30 km South to South West of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 250 km SW of Chittagong (Bangladesh). Observations indicate that Cyclonic Storm "Midhili" is crossing the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph. Landfall process will be completed during next 3 hrs," said IMD.

Anticipated to unleash heavy rainfall along the coastal regions of Bangladesh, the storm is also poised to generate a storm surge reaching up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) in height. As a precautionary measure, fishermen are strongly advised against venturing into the sea.

Furthermore, residents residing in low-lying areas have been urged to evacuate to elevated grounds for their safety.

The cyclonic storm will likely cross the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara, packing a maximum wind speed of 80 kmph, on Friday night or early hours of Saturday, it said.

"Deep Depression over NW Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Midhili' (pronounced as 'Midhili'). It lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 17th Nov over Northwest BoB about 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," the IMD stated in its bulletin.

IMD has predicted 51 mm of rainfall in Aizawl district between the mornings of November 17 and 18. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in other districts, with forecasts indicating 52 mm in Champhai, 58 mm in Kolasib, 52 mm in Lawngtlai, and 56 mm in Mamit.

In Tripura, a red alert has been issued in four districts due to moderate rainfall caused by the cyclonic storm since Friday morning, according to an official from the state disaster management authority.

The designation 'Midhili' has been assigned by the Maldives.

The Purba Medinipur district administration in West Bengal has issued a warning regarding the imminent arrival of cyclone Midhili.

The Meteorological office reported a substantial rainfall of 87 mm in the state capital, Agartala, since Thursday evening. Various locations in Assam, including Guwahati, have experienced both rainfall and brisk winds since Friday morning.

The cyclonic storm is projected to traverse the Sunderbans before reaching the Bangladesh coast, with the IMD forecasting a maximum wind speed of 80 kmph during Friday night or the early hours of Saturday morning.

