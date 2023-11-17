Cyclone Midhili to hit Bangladesh coast today, heavy rainfall in Bengal, North East states, IMD issues warning. 5 points
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Midhili' on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara on Friday night or durig the early hours of Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
