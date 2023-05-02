A low pressure area is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal next week, giving rise to the first cyclone of 2023. According to the India Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Following the forecast, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has asked officials to be prepared for any eventuality.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours," the Met department said.

The storm - if officially confirmed - will be named Cyclone Mocha under the nomenclature system followed by the WMO/ESCAP member countries. The name was suggested by Yemen - after the Red Sea port city.

The IMD's statement follows reports of US weather forecast model Global Forecast System and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts predicting the formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

“Some models are suggesting that it would be a cyclone. We are keeping a watch. Updates will be provided regularly," said IMD's Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

According to projections shared by Windy.com the storm will form over the Bay of Bengal next week on Tuesday - gradually moving northward and closer to the Indian coastline.

As the storm brews, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the state's preparedness. Citing the havoc wrought by Cyclone Fani (which hit the Odisha coast in May 2019), Patnaik said determining the path of cyclones during summer is difficult. He advised officials to shift people who live in low-lying areas to cyclone shelters, if necessary, and formulate plans for relief and restoration works in the aftermath of a cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies)