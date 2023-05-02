Cyclone to hit eastern India? IMD says low-pressure area may form in Bay of Bengal by Monday2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:28 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department said in its forecast that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, and under its influence, a low-pressure area may form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.
A low pressure area is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal next week, giving rise to the first cyclone of 2023. According to the India Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Following the forecast, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has asked officials to be prepared for any eventuality.
