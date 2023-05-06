Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: Expected to hit India today. Latest updates2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Cyclone Mocha: The cyclone-prone states, Odisha and West Bengal, are preparing for the emergency
Cyclone Mocha: A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on Sunday. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, the weather office said. Thereafter, it is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, it said.
