Cyclone Mocha: A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on Sunday. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, the weather office said. Thereafter, it is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, it said.

Cyclonic storm Mocha is expected to hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal in the next 4-5 days. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.

Cyclone Mocha: IMD issues advisory for fishermen for next 4 days

1) Squally weather is very likely over the South Bay of Bengal and the Conmorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

2) Squally weather is very likely over the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

The cyclone-prone states, Odisha and West Bengal, are preparing for the emergency.

Cyclone Mocha: How Odisha is preparing for it

The Odisha government on Friday asked the collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts to be prepared for any eventuality in view of the forecast of a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Mocha: Yellow warning

A Yellow warning for rains along with thunderstorms has been issued for several districts of Odisha, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Puri.

In the advisory issued by the state government, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu advised the districts to be ready to face any eventuality.

People were told to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm, and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.

 

 

