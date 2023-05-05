Cyclone Mocha likely to hit eastern coast. Here's what we know so far3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:57 PM IST
The naming of the cyclone was done as per the decree issued by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), which states that each cyclone must be named to avoid confusion in instances where multiple systems operate in one location.
Cyclone Mocha: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic storm named Cyclone Mocha in the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. As per the predictions, the cyclone might make a landfall on the eastern coast between May 7 and May 9.
