Cyclone Mocha: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic storm named Cyclone Mocha in the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. As per the predictions, the cyclone might make a landfall on the eastern coast between May 7 and May 9.

The Met office in Bhubaneshwar had also informed that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8.

Here's what we know so far:

The cyclone has been named Cyclone Mocha upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm.

The name was recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast. Long known for its coffee trade, the port city also gave its name to the famous Mocha coffee.

The naming of the cyclone was done as per the decree issued by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), which states that each cyclone must be named to avoid confusion in instances where multiple systems operate in one location.

Issuing warning, IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from Sunday onwards in view of the likely formation of a cyclonic storm.

Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and into adjoining central BoB from May 9 onwards, said HR Biswas, Head & Scientist, MeT centre, Bhubaneswar.

In association with likely formation of a cyclonic storm, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast BoB and adjoining areas of Andaman sea from May 7 and wind speed will gradually increase further over the areas, he said.

In regard to information for tourist and travellers for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the IMD said that bad weather condition like squally weather and heavy rainfall activity is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during May 8-11 and advised to regulate tourism and offshore activities and shipping over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during May 8-11.

The IMD further said that the model is indicating north-northwestwards movement till May 10 and northeastwards re-curvature thereafter towards southeast Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar coasts.

The Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday.

Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that there was no need to panic, information on the cyclone is aimed at updating fishermen, oil explorers, or any other commercial operations being carried out in the Bay of Bengal. Districts and line departments along with the NDRF, ODRAF, and others are in readiness for any possible eventuality.

On May 8 last year, cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ had developed in the Bay of Bengal but later fizzled out and later crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression. The severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ made landfall in Odisha’s Balasore district on the morning of May 26, 2021, while Cyclone Amphan made landfall between the Sagar islands of West Bengal and the Hatiya islands of Bangladesh on the evening of May 20, 2020.

The last storm forming in Bay of Bengal in April was ‘Fani’, which made landfall over the Odisha coast near Puri as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on May 3, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)