Cyclone Mocha LIVE: 18 Odisha districts on alert; heavy rains, T-storm expected this week

1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 01:22 PM IST Livemint
The weather department has issued a warning in 18 districts of Odisha regarding a cyclonic storm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha on 7 May. The depression is expected to intensify on 8 May and is later expected to form a deep depression and move towards the central Bay of Bengal and will develop into a cyclonic storm on 9 May.

06 May 2023, 01:05:08 PM IST

IMD warns fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal from May 7

HR Biswas, Head & Scientist, MeT centre, Bhubaneswar said that fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from 7 May onwards and into the adjoining central Bay of Bengal from 9 May onwards.

06 May 2023, 12:55:32 PM IST

Cyclonic circulation forms over the southeast Bay of Bengal: IMD

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation formed and lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood at 8:30 AM on Saturday.

Low-Pressure Area is likely to form on 8 May and depression around 9 May.

06 May 2023, 12:27:57 PM IST

Odisha's  dstricts on high alert due to cyclone

The India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow warning for rains along with thunderstorms has been issued for several districts of Odisha, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Puri.

06 May 2023, 12:26:08 PM IST

Cyclone warning: Odisha govt asks districts to remain prepared for cyclone

The Odisha government has asked the Collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts to be prepared for any eventuality.

People were told to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm, and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.

