IMD warns fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal from May 7 HR Biswas, Head & Scientist, MeT centre, Bhubaneswar said that fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from 7 May onwards and into the adjoining central Bay of Bengal from 9 May onwards.

Cyclonic circulation forms over the southeast Bay of Bengal: IMD According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation formed and lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood at 8:30 AM on Saturday. Low-Pressure Area is likely to form on 8 May and depression around 9 May.

Odisha's dstricts on high alert due to cyclone The India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow warning for rains along with thunderstorms has been issued for several districts of Odisha, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Puri.