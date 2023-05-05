Cyclone Mocha: Massive storm likely to hit eastern coast between 7 and 9 May2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:19 AM IST
The weather deportment also issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from Sunday onwards in view the cyclonic storm formation
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday forecasted a cyclonic storm —Cyclone Mocha—in the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas that might make a landfall on the eastern coast between May 7 and May 9.
