The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday forecasted a cyclonic storm —Cyclone Mocha—in the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas that might make a landfall on the eastern coast between May 7 and May 9.

The weather deportment also issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from Sunday onwards in view the cyclonic storm formation.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 (Saturday), Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal," said IMD's Director General, adding, "The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," the IMD said in a statement.

Due to the cyclonic disturbance, wind speed can reach 40 to 50 kmph gusting up to the speed of 60 kmph are likely to prevail over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman sea from May 7. Later, the wind speed might gradually increase, resulting in rough sea conditions.

The weather department has warned fishermen to not venture in the sea during this period. Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and into adjoining central BoB from May 9 onwards, IMD Bhubaneswar said.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its Tropical Weather Outlook issued on Thursday said that IMD-GFS weather model indicates that the system may move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm category.

The IMD predictions are in line with that of the US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) predicting a cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, Odisha government has put all costal district administrations on high alert. All cyclone-prone districts are kept in a state of readiness. District administrations along with the NDRF, ODRAF, and others are in readiness for any possible eventuality.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too reviewed the situation and instructed the department concerned to make necessary arrangements.