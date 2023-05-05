"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 (Saturday), Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal," said IMD's Director General, adding, "The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," the IMD said in a statement.

