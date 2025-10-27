Cyclone Montha: How it got the name & what it means? Andhra, Odisha brace for impact amid IMD's alert for rains

Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha are bracing for impact as Cyclone Montha nears Kankinada, with the storm likely to intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' (SCS) and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during Tuesday evening and night, October 28,the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region get their respective names from a predetermined list submitted by countries in the region. The latest cyclone of the season – ‘Cyclone Montha’ – gets its name from Thailand, one of the 13 member countries that contribute to naming cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region.
In the Thai language, 'Montha' means fragrant flower or beautiful flower.
Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region are named by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in Delhi – operated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – under the supervision of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).
Names of the storms are used in rotation and are not to be reused once assigned to a cyclone. The first cyclonic storm of the season was named ‘Shakhti’, which was suggested by Sri Lanka.