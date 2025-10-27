Cyclone Montha landfall: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal on heavy rainfall alert; schools shut — what we know so far

Cyclone Montha is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening/night of October 28 "as a severe cyclonic storm", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The weather department said the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a "cyclonic storm" on October 26. It will further turn into a "severe cyclonic storm" by October 28.

Here's all you need to know about Cyclone Montha:

When and where will Cyclone Montha make landfall? The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, about 200 km from Odisha's Malkangir.

Is there any damage expected following the landfall? Odisha's 15 districts would be impacted in the impending calamity of which eight are likely to experience very heavy rainfall and strong winds, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

IMD issues rainfall alert alert Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are bracing for the heavy rainfall and the possible impact of Cyclone Month.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over:

Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe: Oct 27–28

Coastal Karnataka: Oct 26–28

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: Oct 26–30

Telangana & Odisha: Oct 27–30

Chhattisgarh: Oct 27–30

Odisha: Suresh Pujari said that 'red warning' (take action), predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds (gusting up to 80kmph), were issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts in Odisha.

West Bengal: The cyclone will also bring heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal from October 28-31. The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from October 28-30, and asked all those already in the waters to return by October 27.

Light to moderate rain is expected in some south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Hooghly, from October 27.

The IMD stated that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda between October 30 and October 31.

What action has Odisha taken to mitigate cyclone impact? The Odisha government on Sunday put all 30 districts on alert. The IMD has issued a red alert for five Odisha districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam - and orange and yellow alerts for several other districts.

As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has deployed over 5,000 highly skilled personnel in 24 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) - five from NDRF and 99 Fire Service teams in these eight districts, the minister said.

He said all the districts of the state have been directed to get ready with men and machinery for rescue operations, if at all the impending cyclone changes its trajectory.

The minister also said people are being shifted from hilly areas "as landslides have emerged as a new challenge in Odisha."

Gajapati District Collector Madhumita said, "We have identified 139 places that are vulnerable to landslides." He said 'sadhus' living in the hills in some districts are being shifted to the plains in the wake of the cyclone, adding that the evacuation of people will be completed by Monday evening.

He said pregnant women and elderly persons are also being evacuated to hospitals and safe shelters. Pujari said the authorities of coastal districts are asking fishermen not to venture into the sea and urging those already in the sea to return by Sunday. Loudspeakers and megaphones are being used to alert the fishermen.

Odisha schools shut, Leaves of govt employees cancelled: The administrations of nine districts in Odisha have cancelled the leaves of government employees, keeping in view the urgency of the situation. All Anganwadi centres and schools will remain closed till October 30.

Restriction on tourist entry: The Puri administration imposed restrictions on the entry of tourists to the sea beaches on October 27, 28 and 29 in view of the impending cyclone.

Andhra govt prepares action plan The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action plan for relief and essential supplies in pre-cyclone preparedness for Cyclone Montha.

State Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar said the action plan covers stock positioning of Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, fuel inventory management, paddy procurement steps, food supply to relief shelters and post-cyclone relief distribution.

He said, "The supply of food grains to all fair price shops in coastal areas shall be completed by October 26 and sufficient stock is already placed at Mandal Level Stock Points."