Cyclone Montha live updates: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha as 'severe' storm approaches

Cyclone Montha live updates: A depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather system, which was centred near latitude 11.0°N and longitude 87.7°E as of 11:30 pm on Saturday (October 25), moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph over the past six hours.
At present, it lies about 550 km west of Port Blair, 850 km east-southeast of Chennai, 890 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and around 890 km southeast of Kakinada. The IMD has forecast that the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning (October 27).
The storm is expected to gain strength as it moves northwestwards and later north-northwestwards, turning into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning (October 28).
The weather department has issued rainfall alerts for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Cyclone Montha live updates: The Indian Coast Guard has appealed to fishermen to return to the nearest harbour and said it has already shepherded 985 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone. To ensure the safety of seafarers and fishing communities, the Coast Guard’s Eastern Region has launched extensive outreach to those at sea.
"Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft over the sea, along with radar stations along the coasts, are alerting fishermen to exercise caution and requesting fishing vessels to return to the nearest harbour at the earliest," a press release issued on Friday said.
The system is likely to continue northwestwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.
Moving north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kmph, the department said.
Cyclone Montha live updates: The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, along with strong winds and possible coastal flooding. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain vigilant and follow official warnings.
Cyclone Montha live updates: The Odisha government on Saturday said it has activated its disaster readiness model in view of an impending severe cyclonic storm (SCS) likely to cross neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, officials said.
Cyclone Montha live updates: Odisha Fire Department is on high alert ahead of the potential Cyclone Montha. Fire Officer Prabhat Kumar stated that the department is preparing for the approaching storm from October 27th to 29th and that it has followed all guidelines issued by the state government, administration, and higher authorities to tackle the cyclone and carry out rescue operations.
"There is a possibility of a cyclone from 27th to 29th October, so we are fully prepared. Following instructions from the government, administration, and higher authorities, we have prepared all our OBMs, power boats, power cutters, and portable lights for operation in darkness. We are fully ready for this," he said.