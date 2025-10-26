Cyclone Montha live updates: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha as 'severe' storm approaches

Cyclone Montha live updates: A depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather system, which was centred near latitude 11.0°N and longitude 87.7°E as of 11:30 pm on Saturday (October 25), moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph over the past six hours.

At present, it lies about 550 km west of Port Blair, 850 km east-southeast of Chennai, 890 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and around 890 km southeast of Kakinada. The IMD has forecast that the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning (October 27).

The storm is expected to gain strength as it moves northwestwards and later north-northwestwards, turning into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning (October 28).

The weather department has issued rainfall alerts for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.