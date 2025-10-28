Cyclone Montha LIVE Tracker: Rough seas, strong winds along Andhra, Odisha, Telangana coasts amid IMD's red alert

Cyclone Montha LIVE Tracker: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm.”

With a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100kmph gusting to 110 kmph it is likely to bring “extremely” heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. Its impact will not be limited to these states as heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Where is Cyclone Montha?

The weather system laid centred over Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 83.1°E at 5:30 AM on October 28. During past 6 hours, it moved north-north-westwards with a speed of 15 kmph, IMD said.

At present, it is located “about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).”

Where to expect Cyclone Montha landfall?

According to IMD, the cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall in the next few hours. The landfall is apparent today evening or night near Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, about 200 km from Odisha's Malkangiri.

