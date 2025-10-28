Cyclone Montha LIVE Tracker: Rough seas, strong winds along Andhra, Odisha, Telangana coasts amid IMD's red alert

Cyclone Montha LIVE Tracker: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm.”
With a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100kmph gusting to 110 kmph it is likely to bring “extremely” heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. Its impact will not be limited to these states as heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
The weather system laid centred over Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 83.1°E at 5:30 AM on October 28. During past 6 hours, it moved north-north-westwards with a speed of 15 kmph, IMD said.
At present, it is located “about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).”
According to IMD, the cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall in the next few hours. The landfall is apparent today evening or night near Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, about 200 km from Odisha's Malkangiri.
Catch all Cyclone Montha LIVE Updates here.
District Collector Himanshu Shukla said, “The district of Nellore has been receiving continuous rainfall for the last 36 hours. The district has received an average of 5 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Some mandals like Muthukur, Tipiguda, and Kovur have received more rainfall in the range of 7 cm to 8 cm," PTI reported.
According to Himanshu Shukla, heavy rains in the district are expected to continue for the next 12 to 14 hours. Meanwhile, no major breach of tanks or overflow of the river was reported anywhere.
Cyclone Montha LIVE Tracker: Given below is the list of Odisha districts most at risk to suffer from heavy rain and strong winds
Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Boudh
On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh reviewed the cyclone preparedness from the RTGS centre at the Secretariat ahead of Cyclone Montha landfall, PTI reported.
Given below is the list of Andhra Pradesh districts most at risk to suffer from heavy rain and strong winds
Tirupati, Annamayya, Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Prakasham, Bapatla, Chittor, Nadyal, Palnadu, Guntur, Krishna, East & West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathi Puram Manya
IMD in its latest press release issued a warning to fishermen out at the sea to return immediately. It said, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southwest, adjoining central Bay of Bengal, along & off Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh & Yanam (of Puducherry) coasts till 29th October, along & off Odisha coast till 29th October and along & off West Bengal coast during 28th-29th October. Those out at sea area should return to the coast immediately.”