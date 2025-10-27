Cyclone Montha tracker LIVE: Cyclone Montha makes landfall; coastal Andhra braces for impact

Cyclone Montha LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” by October 28 morning. With a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100kmph gusting to 110 kmph it is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of West Bengal between October 28 and 31.

The weather system, which was centred over Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.2°N & longitude 85.3°E as of 5:30 AM on Monday (October 27) moved north-westwards with a speed of 15 kmph over the past 6 hours. At present, it lies about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 620 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 790 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 810 km west of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

According to IMD, the weather systems over the Bay of Bengal continue to feed moisture into the region and the depression intensified into cyclonic storm Montha over on Monday, October 27, morning.

When to expect Cyclone Montha landfall?

The weather department warned that the cyclonic storm make landfall about 200 km from Odisha's Malkangiri, near Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on the evening or night of October 28.

Catch all Cyclone Montha LIVE Updates here.