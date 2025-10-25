Cyclone Montha Update: Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Chennai on orange alert — check IMD's forecast

Cyclone Montha Update: Hyderabad on Saturday experienced heavy rains in the afternoon following days of cloudy skies, while the IMD issued an orange alert for Chennai as the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm called Cyclone Montha in the coming days.

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved westwards and is expected to form into a deep depression following by a cyclonic storm.

"The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards and lay centred at 11.30 am today over the same region… It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards to intensify into a deep depression by the 26th and into a cyclonic storm by the 27th morning," the IMD said in the statement.

The weather system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on October 28 morning. The cyclone is being named as Cyclone Montha.

Which states will be affected by cyclone Montha? In a post on X, the IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several southern and eastern states in the coming days.”

The affected states are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Odisha, Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh, where heavy rainfall is expected between October 26 and October 30 with cyclone Montha taking shape.

“Extremely heavy rain expected in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south Odisha on select days,” the IMD said.

Orange alert in Chennai, red alert in Andhra Pradesh The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 27, when cyclone Montha is expected to intensify.

A red alert has been issued for the coastal belt and the northern and southern regions of Andhra Pradesh from October 27-29, as cyclone Montha batters the state.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next five days, the IMD said.

Cyclone Montha: What does IMD forecast say? Cyclone Montha is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kmph.

“Telangana will experience gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 km/h over the next five days, accompanied by thunderstorms... Hyderabad may receive light to moderate rainfall today and tomorrow, with similar conditions expected to remain over the next five days,” IMD scientist Dharma Raju told ANI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alerted all district collectors, superintendents of police, and other senior officials about the 'Montha' cyclone and held a teleconference with them.