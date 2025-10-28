Cyclone Montha Update: Vizag, Vijayawada Airports cancel flights as Andhra Pradesh braces for impact — Check details

Cyclone Montha Update: Vizag (Visakhapatnam Airport) and Vijayawada Airport on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, cancelled all of their scheduled flights as the State of Andhra Pradesh braced for the impact of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Montha,’ reported the news agency PTI, citing officials aware of the development.
Visakhapatnam Airport reportedly cancelled 32 scheduled flights, while the Vijayawada Airport cancelled 16 flights, managing to operate five flights on Tuesday.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)