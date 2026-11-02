Cyclone Murasu impact: Over 20 flights cancelled at Andhra Pradesh, Chennai airports; IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo flight operations were affected in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai on Monday, November 2, due to adverse weather conditions amid Cyclone Murasu warning the region.

As many as 10 IndiGo flights scheduled to operate from Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, were cancelled, Airport Authorities said.

“The flight cancellations have affected passengers travelling to and from Vijayawada,” authorities said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why were flights cancelled at Vijayawada and Chennai airports? ⌵ Flights were cancelled or disrupted because of adverse weather conditions associated with the Cyclone Murasu warning. Authorities and IndiGo said they were taking precautionary measures amid the cyclone threat. 2 How many flights were cancelled at Vijayawada and Chennai airports? ⌵ Airport authorities reported 10 IndiGo flights scheduled from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada were cancelled. Chennai Airport listed 11 cancellations on Monday, November 2. 3 Which routes were affected by the Chennai flight cancellations? ⌵ The listed cancellations covered flights between Chennai and Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kadapa and Tiruchirappalli. Passengers were asked to contact their airline for further information. 4 How can passengers check their flight status during Cyclone Murasu? ⌵ IndiGo advised passengers to check the latest flight information on its official website. Airport authorities also recommended confirming flight status with the airline before travelling to the airport. 5 Should passengers expect delays at Andhra Pradesh and Chennai airports? ⌵ Yes. IndiGo warned that adverse weather had affected operations and that passengers could face extended waiting times on the ground and onboard.

Flight operations were also impacted in Visakhapatnam. "Due to adverse weather conditions in Visakhapatnam, flight operations are impacted," IndiGo said on Monday.

IndiGo travel advisory The airline issued a travel advisory, cautioning passengers about possible extended waiting times both on the ground and onboard.

In its advisory, IndiGo said that flight operations in the city had been impacted due to unfavourable weather conditions and urged passengers to remain patient amid the delays

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers, the airline said, "We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience."

The airline also asked passengers to check the latest flight updates through its official website to stay informed about their travel schedules. "For the most up-to-date flight information, please visit official website," the advisory stated.

It assured passengers of assistance during the disruption and said its crew members and ground teams were working to support travellers and make their waiting experience as comfortable as possible.

"Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding," the airline said.

Meanwhile, Airport Authorities also said, “Passengers are advised to check their flight status with the airline before proceeding to the airport. The airline is taking precautionary measures in view of the cyclone threat and possible adverse weather conditions.”

Flights cancelled at Chennai airport | Full list The Chennai Airport authorities said on Monday that certain flights have been cancelled in view of the adverse weather conditions. It released a list of 11 flights which were cancelled on Monday. They were:

6E7304: Vijayawada Chennai 6E7305: Chennai -Vijayawada 6E7306: Vijayawada-Chennai 6E7365: Chennai-Rajahmundry 6E7366: Rajahmundry -Chennai 6E7398: Kadapa -Chennai 6E7397: Chennai-Kadapa 6E7357: Chennai-Tiruchirappalli 6E7358: Tiruchirappalli -Chennai 6E7363: Chennai -Tiruchirappalli 6E7364: Tiruchirappalli-Chennal Passengers have been requested to contact the airline concerned for further information and assistance.

Many parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have been receiving torrential rains since Sunday night. Over the past 24 hours, Madhavaram recorded 11 cm rainfall, while Ennore Port recorded 10 cm. Nungambakkam also reported significant rainfall of 10 cm, an official said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, and authorities have declared a holiday for schools in the city today.

Cyclone Murasu warning Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Murasu' over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast late Monday night, or in the early hours of Tuesday (November 3), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

The landfall is likely between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm IST on November 2 and 4 am IST on November 3, the IMD said.

Due to the cyclone, moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, is expected in the South Coastal and Central Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on November 2. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several areas on November 3 and 4.

According to the IMD, the cyclone moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph during the past six hours. At 5:30 am IST on Monday, it lay centred near Latitude 13.9°N and Longitude 81.8°E.

The IMD said the storm is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between midnight (2330 hrs IST) and 0400 hrs IST on November 3.

Last week, Cyclone Arnab hit the coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, causing severe loss of life and property.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday and directed officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on cyclone preparedness and the relief and restoration operations following Cyclone Arnab.