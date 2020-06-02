For Mumbai, it has been a never-ending series of troubles so far this year.

This time around, it is the Cyclone Nisarga brewing off the Mumbai coast.

Nisarga, scheduled to make a landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday, is a threat to the 1,000 bed open-air hospital for covid-19 patients at the Bandra-Kurla Complex and the 200-bed hospital at Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi.

The India Meteorological Department has warned Cyclone Nisarga could hit the Maharashtra-Goa coast as a severe cyclonic storm on the afternoon of 3 June.

The open-air covid-19 hospital, the first in the country, was set up in a fortnight by the MMRDA or Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The hospital has a 200-bed intensive care unit as well.

"As per chief minister's directions, MMRDA is taking utmost care to protect covid facility created at BKC. It can sustain the wind velocity of 80-100 kmph only," said MMRDA in a post on micro blogging site Twitter.

As a precautionary measure, BMC is shifting 150 patients admitted there.

MMRDA added that it was strengthening the pillars with sand bags, and will turn off electricity, AC and oxygen facility during the cyclone to prevent fire incidents. "All project sites are also being protected," MMRDA said.

As part of its plans to make available nearly one lakh beds for covid-19 patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been adding beds at various locations in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Arrangements for these beds are being made at the Corona Care Centres being set up at Bandra Kural Complex (BKC), Goregaon, Mulund, Dahisar, Worli Dairy Colony, Wankhede Stadium and Worli NSCI.

On Monday, the municipal corporation set up a 200-bed hospital with oxygen facilities near Maharashtra Nature Park at Dharavi, for covid-19 patients, which was to be commissioned today.

"The 200-bed hospital has been set up in just 15 days and each bed has oxygen. Therefore, the coronavirus patient who is experiencing difficulty in breathing will be immediately brought to the center and treated with oxygen," said the public health department. 10 doctors, 15 nurses, wordboys and full time ambulances are also available for this hospital.

Mumbai is among the worst hit districts in the Maharashtra. On Monday, 2361 new covid-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the tally to 70,013.

Of the state's total, Mumbai has 41,099, with active cases at 22789. The city's death toll stood at 1,319.

