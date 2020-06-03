Cyclone Nisarga: BMC issues list of dos and don'ts for citizens

With Cyclone Nisarga' expected to hit coastal Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said it was likely to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past, and asked people to stay alert.

Cyclone Nisarga, the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in over a century, is heading to the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall at Alibaug in less than an hour.

Cyclone Nisarga, the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in over a century, is heading to the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall at Alibaug in less than an hour.

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put out a list of dos and don'ts for citizens.

Dos

Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone-related questions

Stay indoors, keep mobile phones and power banks charged

Keep torches, emergency lights charged and have candles handy

Switch off electrical mains and gas supply

Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag

Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so the pressure is maintained.

Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from the corners as debris often accumulates in the corners

Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or a heavy table or desk, hold it tight

Use your hands to protect your head and neck

Disconnect power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools

Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company

Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call the electrician Don'ts

Ignore rumours, stay calm, don't panic

Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone

Stay away from damaged buildings

Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm

Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean immediately