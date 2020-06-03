Cyclone Nisarga charts course for little-tested western coast

Maharashtra will be affected severely by Nisarga, especially Mumbai. The recklessly developed financial capital of India may not be prepared for such a storm, experts said. Low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad could get inundated for up to 1-1.5km with a storm surge of 1-2 metres above the astronomical tides, said IMD. Storm surges of 0.5-1 metre above the astronomical tide are expected in low-lying areas of Ratnagiri district at landfall. “Coastal cities like Mumbai are rendered more vulnerable, because of the topography. It is an island city and the combined effect of storm surge and heavy rains at the same time, could lead to heavy flooding, especially if there is a high tide," said M.V. Ramana Murthy, director, National Centre for Coastal Research, Chennai