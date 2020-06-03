Cyclone Nisarga: FedEx plane overshoots runway at Mumbai airport

NEW DELHI : A McDonnell Douglas aircraft operated by FedEx on Wednesday overshot the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains and high wind speed due to super cyclone Nisarga crossing over the region.

The incident however didn't disrupt flight operations at the airport as the aircraft was quickly towed away by airport authorities, said a spokesperson of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operated the Mumbai airport.

The incident occurred after 12 pm on Wednesday afternoon, when FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bangalore, landed at runway 14/32.

"Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided to no arrivals and departures will take place between 14:30-19:00 hrs," the MIAL spokesperson added.

The Mumbai airport has in the past had several similar incidents which have disrupted flight operations, resulting in several flight cancelations and delays.

On 1 July, 2019, a SpiceJet flight operating between Jaipur and Mumbai had skidded off the main runway. The plane could only be removed from the mud after three days due to unavailability of equipment. Due to this incident, several flights were cancelled, delayed and diverted from the Mumbai airport, causing various problems for passengers, during the period.

