Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have now resumed after bring suspended from 2:30 pm today due strong crosswinds induced by Cyclone Nisarga according to a spokesperson.

"The landing and take-off at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is permitted from 1800 hrs," said the airport Public Relation Officer (PRO).

Earlier today, all flights scheduled to operate between 2.30 pm and 7.00 pm at the CSMIA were suspended as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone Nisarga.

Moreover, a FedEx aircraft today overshot the runway after the pilot of the aircraft took a wrong turn while landing at the airport.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a runway excursion today (Wednesday) with FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on runway 14/32," it said.

Furthermore, the Mumbai Airport authority had scheduled a total of 19 flights for Wednesday, which include 11 departures and eight arrivals to be operated by five airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India.

After the government of India resumed flight operations in the country in a "phased" manner since 25 May, Mumbai airport was allowed to operate a total of 50 flights per day, 25 departures and arrivals each.

The operations of commercial passenger services were suspended on March 25 due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri today said that India would resume operations for international air travel once the situation normalises so that such cross-border travel will not pose any danger to citizens.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and will consider restarting international flights as soon as situation normalises a bit and poses no danger to our citizens. We will also have to consider that countries where we intend to fly are open to incoming foreign citizens," the minister said in the tweet.

With inputs from agencies

