A week after Amphan wrecked havoc in West Bengal, India is bracing to face another tropical cyclonic storm. Cyclone Nisarga , the deep depression in the Arabia Sea is expected hit Maharashtra coast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. It will turn into a severe cyclonic storm by tonight and "cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigad district and Daman on June 3," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Cyclone Nisarga currently lies as a depression 490 km from Mumbai, 280 km from Goa's capital city and 710 km from Surat district in Gujarat, said IMD. The severe cyclonic storm will have a wind speed of 90-105 kmph when it crosses the coast.

Cyclone Nisarga would be the first cyclonic storm to impact India's financial capital in a decade. Mumbai is severely affected by coronavirus pandemic with nearly 40,000 case.

Nisarga development:

Cyclone Nisarga, the depression has already intensified into a deep depression today. It will turn into a cyclonic storm by tonight and then further turn into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow, said IMD. "It will be the first-ever cyclone in recorded history to hit the Maharashtra coast in June," according to Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Impact in Maharashtra:

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, its suburban districts, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in view of Cyclone Nisarga. Rainfall has already begun in parts of the coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra and would increase during the next few hours. "Mumbai and Palgar, Thane, Raigad districts in Maharashtra will witness more than 20 cm rains in next 24 hours, alerted the weather department.

The weather department warned that Mumbai will be heavily affected by Cyclone Nisarga, more that Gujarat and other neighbouring districts.

The Central Water Commission has issued flood alert for Mumbai, Palgarh, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane and Nasik districts of Maharashtra, Daman district of union territory of Daman and Dui, Silvassa district of Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Valsad district of Gujarat.

No venture into the sea

"We have taken all necessary measures. I appeal to fishermen not to venture out into the sea," Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said. Due to Cyclone Nisarga's influence, the east central Arabian Sea and south east Arabian Sea is currently rough. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Thursday near Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Maharashtra prepared

The Maharashtra government on Monday sounded an alert in Mumbai and neighbouring districts in view of the approaching cyclonic storm Nisarga. Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Palghar, three teams in Mumbai, one in Thane, two teams in Raigad and one team in Ratnagiri. The evacuation process has already started. All the people along the shoreline are being moved to relief centres.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conference and took stock of the state’s preparedness to tackle any eventuality.

The IMD also predicted that the national capital and some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall today. It also stated that the thunderstorm would accompany downpour in these regions.





