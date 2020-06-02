The Cyclonic Storm ‘Nisarga’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northwards with aspeed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 1430 hours IST of today, the 02nd June, 2020 over Eastcentral Arabian Sea about 290 km westnorthwest of Panjim (Goa), 380 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 600 km southsouthwest of Surat (Gujarat).The name of the cyclone has been proposed by Bangladesh,

It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next few hours, recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of 03rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

DGCA reiterates guidelines on adverse weather ops to airlines, pilots

Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular to airlines and pilots on Tuesday, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Domestic aviation activities have recently been started after a period of two months. Operators and individuals have a challenge at hand in restarting flying after a prolonged period of non-flying and the associated weather at this time of the year across India," The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in the circular.

This circular is being issued to operators and pilots to reiterate some existing guidelines on adverse weather operations and suggested measures "to cater for the gap in flying of pilots", it said.

Operations at the Mumbai airport, which has been handling 50 domestic flights daily since May 25, are likely to be significantly affected on Wednesday due to the cyclone.

I appeal to the citizens to stay indoors for the next two days: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Nisarga

PM speaks to CMs of Maharashtra & Gujarat regarding cyclone situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.

Mumbai police issue order under CrPC section 144 prohibiting movement of people on beaches and seaside promenades in city in view of cyclone threat

Mumbai receives rainfall as cyclone Nisarga approaches western coast of India

Over 21,000 to be evacuated in Palghar

Over 21,000 residents of 22 villages in Maharashtra's Palghar district will be evacuated ahead of cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', which is likely to hit the coast on June 3, a district official said on Tuesday.

As many as 21,080 villagers from Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu and Talasari talukas, which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm, have been shifted to safer places, district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said.

Ahead of cyclone, MMRDA shifts 150 COVID patients at BKC to safer place

MMRDA on Tuesday said that nearly 150 patients at its COVID facility in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)have been shifted to another location as a precaution in the wake of the Nisarga Cyclone which is expected to make a landfall close to the city tomorrow.

Nisarga's landfall to be rare-of-the-rarest event

As the storm brewing in the Arabian Sea intensified into a tropical cyclone Nisarga on Tuesday morning, many experts believe its landfall would be a rare-of-the-rarest event on the Maharashtra coastline.

The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009. Nisarga is currently located around 400 km from Mumbai as a deep depression.

PM Narendra Modi reviews situation on India's western coast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone condition in parts of country's western coast.

The Prime Minister urged people to take all possible precautions and safety measures.

BJP MLA Shelar, Mumbai Mayor spar over cyclone preparedness

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said he was shocked to note the BMCs disaster management cell for cyclone Nisarga will start functioning on Tuesday while the windstorm is only some hours away from hitting the state's coast.

