At least 100,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, were being moved to safer locations as India's west coast braced for a cyclone, the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in more than 70 years.

In view of the threat posed by impending Cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the entire city from midnight to Thursday afternoon and banned people from coming to places like beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline.

Cyclone Nisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour. Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 mph: GoI.

People are advised to remain indoors but mobilise evacuation from low lying areas. I advise fishermen to suspend operations and not to venture into east-central and northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coast, says Union minister of Earth Sciences.

5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted: Indian Railways.

Nisarga Cyclone intensified into severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 0530 hrs over east-central Arabian Sea about 165 km southwest of Alibag and 215km south of Mumbai. Heavy rainfalls likely over Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat next few hours: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Min of Earth Sciences.

IAF continues in a heightened state of preparedness to provide required assistance in combating Nisarga Cyclone. Yesterday, one IAF IL-76 aircraft landed at Surat with 5 NDRF teams. Another IL-76 airlifted 5 NDRF teams from Vijayawada for Mumbai.

In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, a total of 19 flights which include 11 departures and 8 arrivals will be operating on June 3 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The flights will be operated by AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir & SpiceJet.

Maharashtra: The sea beach in Kelwa village of Palghar remains deserted, NDRF personnel deployed in the region. Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall near Alibaug today.

NDRF teams conducted evacuation of population in very early morning hours of 03/06/2020 at Koliwada, Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Deployment of 20 teams of NDRF in Maharashtra - Mumbai 8 teams, Raigad 5 teams, Palghar 2 teams, Thane 2 teams (1 enroute), Ratnagiri 2 teams and Sindhudurg 1 team.

Authorities have also evacuated nearly 150 COVID-19 patients from a recently built field hospital to a facility with a concrete roof as a precautionary measure.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over north Konkan (Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts) and north Madhya Maharashtra on 3rd June: IMD

IMD have warned of heavy rainfall -- with winds of 100-110 kilometres (60-70 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 120 kph -- causing damage to thatched huts, power lines and one to two metre-high (three to 6.5 feet) storm surges inundating low-lying areas of Maharashtra.

Nisarga is also expected to hit neighbouring Gujarat state, with nearly 79,000 people to be evacuated from coastal regions by early Wednesday.

Mumbai has rarely faced the brunt of cyclones -- the last severe storm to hit the city struck in 1948, killing 12 people and injuring more than 100.

Cyclone Nisarga is approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kilometers per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The weather forecast agency further said that at 4:30 am the wind speed had increased to 22 kmph at Santacruz in Mumbai.

Cyclone Nisarga is approaching North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 11 kmph. It is about 200 km South-SouthWest of Alibag and about 250 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai at 02:30 am IST of June 3," according to a tweet by the IMD.

It has also predicted light to moderate rainfall will take place at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over coastal Karnataka and Marathawada during the next 6 hours. Extremely heavy falls (above 20 centimeters in 24 hours) is also likely at isolated places over north Konkan (Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts) and north Madhya Maharashtra today.

"After the landfall, the Severe Cyclonic Storm is very likely to maintain its Cyclonic Storm intensity for about 06 hours while moving north-northeast wards across north Madhya Maharashtra. Under its influence gale wind reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph very likely to prevail over Pune, Ahmadnagar and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph adjoining Beed, Nashik and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra," it said in a bulletin.

