Barely 18 hours after hitting Maharashtra, the Cyclone Nisarga -- which claimed 4 lives -- fizzled out into a depression and was headed towards the Vidarbha region in the east, officials said here on Thursday.

The cyclone, which made its landfall at Shriwardhan-Dive Agar in Raigad district, later diverted towards Pune and by Thursday morning was headed east from the Nashik region to the Vidarbha region.

Cyclone Nisarga: Here are the latest developments

﻿ Raigad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out restoration work in Alibaug, following #CycloneNisarga.

Raigad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out restoration work in Alibaug, following #CycloneNisarga. Mumbai has reported moderate to intense rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorm during the last three hours. It is likely to be light to moderate rainfall activities over isolated places of Mumbai during the next 3 hours: Met department

Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Thane; India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted maximum temperature of 36°C in the city for today. pic.twitter.com/eM9n1kGbjx — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Barely 18 hours after hitting Maharashtra, the Cyclone Nisarga -- which claimed 4 lives -- fizzled out into a depression and was headed towards the Vidarbha region in the east, officials said here on Thursday.

The cyclone, which made its landfall at Shriwardhan-Dive Agar in Raigad district, later diverted towards Pune and by Thursday morning was headed east from the Nashik region to the Vidarbha region.

Cyclone Nisarga: Here are the latest developments

Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Thane; India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted maximum temperature of 36°C in the city for today.

“After rain over parts of north Maharashtra, including Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik, districts like Akola, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Bhandara, which were recording over 46 degrees Celsius last month, will receive moderate showers over the next 48 hours," said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the concerned district authorities to submit a full damage assessment report along with 'panchnamas' immediately.

Six flights were diverted and one was cancelled from Pune's Lohegaon airport on Wednesday because of the cyclonic weather, while arrival and departure of several other planes were delayed.

Gusty winds and heavy rain in the wake of cyclone Nisarga left power supply infrastructure in tatters in several parts of the city on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A 58-year-old man died after a power transformer fell on him while he was rushing home to escape the cyclone fury in Raigad district, while s 65-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man died in house collapse after the tin sheets on the roof were blown in separate incidents in Pune district, officials said.

Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) at 0530 IST of 4th June, to move east- northeastwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area (WML) by today evening," the department tweeted.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated