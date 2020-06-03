Cyclone Nisarga: Many special trains to and from Mumbai rescheduled

"02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 20.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.10 hours. 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 18.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.40 hours. 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 20.30 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.15 hours. 01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 21.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.40 hours. 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 20.00 hours instead of 15.05 hours," the press note issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai read.