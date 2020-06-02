Cyclone Nisarga to strike pandemic-hit Mumbai

Vineet Kumar, who studies tropical cyclones at the Climate Research Lab at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) Centre for Climate Change Research, Pune, says the exact location of landfall will be clearer later on Monday. “Most of the models agree with the IMD, which says that this will be between north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coast, somewhere between Mumbai and Surat. As per the current scenario, it might be around Dahanu," he said. Dahanu is a little over 100km north of Mumbai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.