Cyclone Nisarga turns into depression over Vidarbha, to weaken further

After sparing Mumbai, cyclone Nisarga has now turned into a depression over Vidharba region and will weaken further, according to the India Meteorological Department(IMD). "Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) at 0530 IST of 4th June, to move east- northeastwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area (WML) by today evening," IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here on Wednesday, sparing India's financial centre which is already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. The cyclone had the coastal districts of Maharashtra from Arabian Sea with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (kmph) on Wednesday afternoon. Mumbai was on edge as it braced for the cyclone after a gap of 72 years.

One person was killed in Raigad district and at least 7 others injured in Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga wreaked havoc after a thumping wet landfall at Shriwardhan-Dive Agar in Raigad yesterday.

Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhari said one man was killed in Umte village when he was hit by an electric pole uprooted by the force of the gales lashing the region.

Raigad and Mumbai suffered collateral damage as the cyclone whirled past at speeds of over 100 kmph.

In Mumbai, three persons sustained minor injuries when some construction stones fell on the tin roof of their slum in Santacruz, and four others were injured when pieces of a roof crashed on them in Walkeshwar.

There were around 196 incidents of trees or branch crashes and at least two taxis getting crushed under them, 9 incidents of minor house or wall crashes and and 29 incidents of short-circuits all over the city, but no fatalities, said the Disaster Control of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC shifted around 18,890 people from risk-prone coastal areas to 35 temporary shelters, while Raigad authorities had moved around 13,000 to safety from the Nisarga fury, with similar action taken in Thane and Palghar for over 200 persons.

