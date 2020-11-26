Cyclone Nivar brings torrential rains to Andhra Pradesh, one dead

The Annamayya reservoir in Kadapa district received an inflow of 18,000 cusecs of water and it was let out into Cheyyeru.The Pinche project also received a heavy inflow of about 15,000 cusecs. Uprooted trees also blocked traffic on roads in Kadapa, Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts. The rain left standing crops in several hundred acres inundated in some districts, according to preliminary reports received at the State Disaster Management Authority here. Paddy, which was in harvesting stage in many districts, was the worst hit. Estimation of the exact loss will be undertaken after the rain abates, SDMA officials said.