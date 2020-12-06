Cyclone Nivar: Central team in Chennai to review post cyclone situation

To assess the damage caused by the recent Cyclone Nivar , an eight inter-ministerial Central team deputed by the Home Ministry met Tamil Nadu State Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam on Sunday and discussed the areas affected by the calamity.

The team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Ashutosh Agnihotri is on a four day visit to Cyclone Nivar-affected areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to hold meetings with state government officials.

The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Centre to provide a financial assistance of ₹3,758 crore for relief and restoration work in the cyclone 'Nivar'-ravaged districts of the state.

The team split into two groups to tour the cyclone-affected areas and make an on the spot assessment of the damages caused by the cyclone.

The first team will visit areas in south Chennai, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Cuddalore on Sunday and Monday. The second team will visit cyclone-affected areas in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Tirupattur districts, an official said.

On Sunday, one team with five members started inspecting flood-affected areas in north Chennai.

People were seen expressing their concerns to officials at the Chennai Egmore Azhagappa Street and Veperry Gothi Ramalingam street.

Both the teams will hold discussions with the state government officials at the State Secretariat on Tuesday and later will have a debriefing session with the Chief Minister after which they would leave for New Delhi in the evening, an official said.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry between Marakkanam in Villupuram district and Puducherry on the midnight of November 25 and November 26 early morning.

The cyclone caused damage in 18 districts including Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Tiruvannamalai.

