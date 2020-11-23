He announced suspension of inter and intra-district bus services in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Pudukottai districts from 1 PM on Tuesday till further orders and appealed the people to avoid travel by own vehicles except for essential requirements. People should stock themselves with torch lights, candles and matchboxes. They should also avoid venturing out during gusty winds, he added. Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar and Electricity Minister P Thangamani expressed preparedness of their ministries to respond to any challenges arising due to the cyclone. Udayakumar told reporters that all arrangements are in place to face the cyclone and special attention will be given to follow social distancing norms in the relief shelters owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.