Torrential rains with heavy wind continued to lash Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, as Cyclone Nivar intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm'. The cyclone is all set to make a landfall after 2 am on Thursday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) director-general SN Pradhan said. Tens of thousands of people have been moved to evacuation shelters on Wednesday to escape the cyclone. In Puducherry, prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been clamped in from Tuesday night till 6 AM on Thursday to restrict movement of people. Parts of the Union territory have been experiencing intermittent moderate rains since Tuesday night. The Chennai airport on Wednesday evening had cancelled all flight operations from 7 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Southern Railways cancelled more than a dozen special trains on Wednesday and Thursday which were scheduled to either originate from and terminate in southern states.

1) Cyclone Nivar is expected to bring heavy downpours after slamming ashore near Mamallapuram and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu state, the Meteorological Department said.

2) The storm, with sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 145 kph (90 mph), is likely to damage crops, trees, houses and electrical poles, it said in a statement.

3) Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar and officials said over 1.21 lakh people, including children, have been housed in 1,000 relief centres in various districts, including Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. Food, water and all other essentials including masks to help prevent coronavirus have been made available to them in the relief centres, he said.

4) In view of Cyclone Nivar, aircraft operations at Chennai airport will remain suspended from 7 pm on November 25 till 7 am on November 26, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. "The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching cyclone," AAI said in an official statement.

5) Emergency personnel have been deployed in coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry states, where the cyclone was expected to hit Wednesday night, said S.N. Pradhan, director of India’s National Disaster Response Force.

6) Southern Railway said it had cancelled six pairs of trains and one more train has been cancelled, which was scheduled for Thursday. "Earlier, Southern Railway has fully cancelled two trains for today (25 November), three for tomorrow (26 November) and one for 28 November. A total of five trains partially cancelled," stated chief public relation officer, B Guganesan.

7) “For the trains fully cancelled by Railways in view of Cyclone NIVAR, full refund of fare will be granted on ticket cancellations. The time limit for availing refunds has also been extended to six months from the date of journey," the Railways said.

8) Chennai, Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry received heavy rains on Wednesday. Chennai recorded the maximum of 16 cm on Wednesday, while Puducherry received ten cms, the IMD said.

9) Thursday was declared a public holiday for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal regions by the governments in the state and the union territory respectively.

10) The gates of Chembarambakkam reservoir near here were opened for the first time in five years as a precautionary measure, releasing a torrent of surplus water into the Adyar river here after its storage was just 20% short of its capacity due to heavy rains ahead of the incoming cyclone.

PWD officials said 1,000 cusecs was released from the lake initially as the water level stood at 22 feet against the maximum total 24 feet while the storage reached 80 per cent of its capacity. By 8 pm, the water release was gradually increased to 5,000 cusecs, they said.

