Torrential rains with heavy wind continued to lash Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, as Cyclone Nivar intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm'. The cyclone is all set to make a landfall after 2 am on Thursday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) director-general SN Pradhan said. Tens of thousands of people have been moved to evacuation shelters on Wednesday to escape the cyclone. In Puducherry, prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been clamped in from Tuesday night till 6 AM on Thursday to restrict movement of people. Parts of the Union territory have been experiencing intermittent moderate rains since Tuesday night. The Chennai airport on Wednesday evening had cancelled all flight operations from 7 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Southern Railways cancelled more than a dozen special trains on Wednesday and Thursday which were scheduled to either originate from and terminate in southern states.