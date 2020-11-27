Cyclone Nivar: Kiran Bedi thanks PM, Amit Shah for helping Puducherry

Cyclone Nivar: Kiran Bedi thanks PM, Amit Shah for helping Puducherry1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 07:09 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing gratitude to the centre for handholding of Government of Puducherry in its preparedness to face the severe cyclonic storm.
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi expressed her gratitude for Centre's support to help the UT administration to get prepared to face cyclonic storm Nivar.
On Thursday, Bedi write to President Ram Nath Kovind, "I express gratitude to central government for handholding of Government of Puducherry in its preparedness to face the severe cyclonic storm "Nivar" that made a landfall in proximity to Puducherry at Marakkanam of Tamil Nadu situated at a distance of just 34 km to the north of Puducherry.
"In line with the guidelines of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the agencies of the administration came together to take all precautions and preventive actions of evacuating people from coastal and low-lying areas, securing fishing boats to safety, establishing safe shelter homes duly ensuring COVID safety norms, pruning of trees and securing electric lines/structures," she wrote further.
Earlier she posted a tweet thanking Amit Shah and the Narendra Modi for heling them to strengthen and restore normalcy in the UT.
The Puducherry LG further said that due to the efforts of the various agencies there was zero loss of life in Puducherry.
Meanwhile, at least three people were killed while another three suffered injuries due to Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu.
