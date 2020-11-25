Cyclone Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Wednsday. "It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours," the IMD added.

Cyclone Nivar is all set to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts today late evening. The landfall point will be close to Puducherry and the weather bureau has predicted strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Cyclone Nivar is all set to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts today late evening. The landfall point will be close to Puducherry and the weather bureau has predicted strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu:

Initially, 1,000 cusecs of water will be released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir today afternoon as the water level is reaching the 22 feet-mark. An alert has already been issued to those living on the banks of Chennai's Adyar river and in low lying areas.

Cyclone Nivar now 290 km from Cuddalore - The Met dept has confirmed that the severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' is centred about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore. "It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Nob 25 midnight and early hours of November 26," it added.

According to the IMD's current tracking, the severe cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 25 November over southwest Bay of Bengal.

"Cyclone Nivar lays 350 km SE of Chennai moving NW and likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm and cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram today late evening or night. While crossing wind speed likely to touch 145 kmph," Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai said.

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today.

View Full Image Chennai/Meenambakkam received 120 mm rainfall from yesterday till today. Click on the image to enlarge

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami has declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tomorrow evening.

The Chennai airport has cancelled around 24 flights and released a list of the cancelled flights for today.

View Full Image Here's a list of flights cancelled at Chennai airport. Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image List of flights cancelled at Chennai airport. Click on the image to enlarge

Visuals from Mamallapuram where Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal today and early hours of 26 November, as per the weather department.

Meanwhile, in light of 'severe cyclonic storm' Nivar poised to strike Tamil Nadu and parts of his state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sounded an alert and instructed the state machinery to be prepared.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while people in coastal areas are also being evacuated to shelter houses.

Meanwhile, IndiGo flights to or from the southern region, mainly Chennai, have been disrupted. "A total of 49 flights that were scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26. We are accommodating passengers on next available flights at no additional charges, waiving off cancellation fee and the refunding full ticket amount," the company said in a statement.