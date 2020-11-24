Cyclone Nivar: NDRF pre-positions 22 teams in TN, Puducherry, Andhra

NDRF is working in close coordination with district and local administrations. Awareness programmes are being conducted for all citizens in the form of information about cyclones, dos and don’ts and information about COVID-19 in affected areas and prevention measures. All deployed teams are assisting the local administration in evacuation of people from areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. NDRF is spreading a sense of security amongst the communities that teams are available at their service and will remain present in the area until the situation returns to normal, so that the public does not panic.